BTS member Jin gives shoutout to bandmate Jimin during performance at debut solo concert tour

BTS member Jin, who kicked off his solo concert tour RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR on June 28, gave a shout-out to his bandmate Jimin on the second day of the musical tour, on Sunday, at the Goyang Sports Complex Auxiliary Stadium in Ilsanseo-gu, Goyang, South Korea.

While singing one of BTS’s chartbusters, Serendipity, Jin said, “Jimin, come over sing a song. You want to do? Should we do Serendipity? It’s been a while, right?” Jimin, who attended the second day of Jin’s concert, waved at the latter and made heart symbols with his hand. Other BTS members, Jungkook and Jimin, were also present on the second day of the concert.

ADVERTISEMENT

This unexpected appearance comes after Day 1, when other members of BTS — RM, V, and J-Hope — attended the concert to support Jin on his debut solo concert.

All the members made a surprise reunion at J-Hope’s Hope On The Stage concert earlier this month, marking their first public appearance together after discharge from their military duties.

The ongoing #RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR took place on June 28 and 29, at the Goyang Sports Complex Auxiliary Stadium in Ilsanseo-gu, Goyang, South Korea. Fans can watch the concert in person or via an online live stream. The event is open to attendees aged nine and older.

Following the Goyang concert, Jin will continue his tour with 18 performances across nine cities, including Chiba and Osaka in Japan, Anaheim, Dallas, Tampa, and Newark in the U.S., as well as London and Amsterdam in Europe, running from July 5 to August 10.

The #RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR is a live concert spin-off of Jin’s weekly entertainment series Run Seok Jin, available on the team’s official YouTube channel. During the concert, Jin will perform tracks from his second mini-album Echo, along with a live performance of Happy, which was released in November.

Suga was the last member of BTS to return to civilian life on June 21 after a 21-month public service.

On June 10, RM and V completed their 18-month compulsory military service. Jungkook and Jimin returned to civilian life a day later. The four of them joined their bandmates, Jin and J-hope, who resumed their civilian lives last year after discharge from military service.

Recently, all the members of BTS attended J-Hope’s concert at Goyang Stadium. BTS, as a band, last dropped a studio album in 2022. It was titled Proof.