Inside Demi Lovato and Jordan ‘Jutes’ Lutes’s wedding in California

Singer-actress Demi Lovato, who tied the knot with musician Jordan ‘Jutes’ Lutes on Sunday, a year-and-a-half after their December 2023 engagement, has shared fresh pictures from their ‘I do’ moments. Here’s a look.

1 10 Instagram/ @ddlovato

ADVERTISEMENT

The wedding took place in California, with Lovato walking down the aisle in a pearl white Vivienne Westwood gown.

2 10 Instagram/ @ddlovato

The dress, made from heavy silk satin, featured a corset bodice and elegant draping. A white tulle veil cascaded down the length of her ensemble.

3 10 Instagram/ @ddlovato

Jordan ‘Jutes’ Lutes looked dapper in a white-and-black tuxedo suit, which he paired with black shoes.

4 10 Instagram/ @ddlovato

Lovato and Lutes met in January 2022 while working on Lovato’s album Holy Fvck. They co-wrote several tracks from the album, including Substance, Happy Ending and City of Angels.

5 10 Instagram/ @ddlovato

After nearly two years of dating, Lutes proposed to Lovato in December 2023.

6 10 Instagram/ @ddlovato

The couture piece was crafted over five fittings in Los Angeles, with the Vivienne Westwood team flying in from London, according to American fashion magazine Vogue.

7 10 Instagram/ @ddlovato

During the wedding festivities, Demi turned heads in a chic pearl-toned satin suit featuring a double-breasted blazer and wide-leg trousers.

8 10 Instagram/ @ddlovato

For the reception, Demi Lovato radiated timeless elegance in a white off-the-shoulder satin dress featuring a sweetheart neckline and a figure-hugging silhouette.

9 10 Instagram/ @ddlovato

“More moments from the most magical day of my life,” Demi captioned her post on Instagram.

10 10 Instagram/ @ddlovato

In October 2024, Demi, 32, revealed that she was working on her next studio album. She is also set to appear alongside Rose Byrne and Dominic Sessa in Tow, directed by Stephanie Laing.