Delivery boy to ‘Force 3’ actor: Harshvardhan Rane reflects on his Bollywood journey

Actor Harshvardhan Rane reflected on his journey from being a delivery boy to a Bollywood actor in a gratitude note to actor-producer John Abraham.

Rane, who has joined Abraham’s upcoming production venture Force 3, wrote, “From being a delivery boy and his fan to now being on his set! …To all the delivery boys who dream, the rough streets will make you tough, the unreasonable delivery timelines will discipline you, the heat will test your patience, the rain will challenge your spirit, and the long riding hours will question your limits. You’re not just delivering orders, you’re building patience, hunger, and resilience.”

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Rane began shooting for Force 3 earlier this month. He announced the news with a post on his Instagram handle.

Written by Simaab Hashmi, the upcoming film is directed by Bhav Dhulia, known for Khakee: The Bihar Chapter.

In the upcoming film, John Abraham is set to reprise his role as ACP Yashvardhan.

The Force franchise began in 2011. Directed by Nishikant Kamat, the film also featured Genelia D'Souza as John Abraham’s love interest. Force is a remake of the 2003 Tamil film Kaakha Kaakha.

Force revolves around ACP Yashvardhan as he investigates and fights a drug cartel, leading to a deadly revenge vendetta by a gangster, Vishnu (Vidyut Jammwal), who targets his team and his love interest, Maya (D'Souza).

The second instalment, led by Abraham, was released in 2016 and continued the story of Yashvardhan.

On the work front, Harshvardhan Rane, 42, was last seen in the 2025 film Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, co-starring Sonam Bajwa.

Rane is also working on Sanam Teri Kasam 2, a sequel to the 2016 film.