Deeply humbled by response to ‘Tanvi The Great’ at Cannes: Anupam Kher

Bollywood actor-filmmaker Anupam Kher Sunday said he is humbled by the response his film Tanvi The Great received at the 78th Cannes Film Festival.

The film, produced by Anupam Kher Studios in collaboration with the NFDC, was screened at the Cannes market during the ongoing Cannes Film Festival on May 17.

In a video shared on Instagram, Kher said, “I am deeply touched and humbled by the emotional response of the audiences from all countries last night at the #WorldPremiere of #TanviTheGreat. They all said it has a universal theme, and it touched their heart.”

“They loved everything specially the music of the film by the maestro @mmkeeravaani Sir. Waiting for all of you to witness the love, magic and labour of our film on 18th July!! See you in the THEATRES. Love and prayers always. Jai Hind,” he further said.

Starring debutant Shubhangi Dutt, Tanvi The Great explores autism as a superpower. The one-minute-21-second-long teaser of Tanvi The Great, which was dropped on April 28, draws us into Tanvi’s world. She is a mysterious girl who stands out in her own remarkable way. From immersing herself in nature’s beauty to navigating tasks independently, every moment in the trailer reveals the extraordinary qualities she possesses.

The musical marks Anupam Kher’s return to the director’s chair 23 years after his directorial debut, Om Jai Jagadish.

Lyricist Kausar Munir has written the lyrics for the film’s songs, composed by Oscar-winning composer M.M. Keeravani.

Tanvi The Great also stars Iain Glen, Boman Irani, Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swami, Nasser and Pallavi Joshi.

Kher was accompanied by Boman Irani, Karan Tacker, Pallavi Joshi, and Shubhangi Dutt at Cannes. He posted a video from the event, which features the actors arriving at the venue.

“We MISS the rest of the gang of #TanviTheGreat at #CannesFilmFestival! But we also know you are WITH us! We will see them soon on screen at the #WorldPremiere Jai Ho,” Kher wrote alongside the video.