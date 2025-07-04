Uorfi Javed says she was abused, threatened after winning ‘The Traitors’ Season 1

Internet personality Uorfi Javed allegedly received threats and abuse hours after winning the first season of the Karan Johar-hosted Prime Video reality show The Traitors, she said on Friday.

“When you don’t like something a girl does, just drop the ‘R’ word. Not the first time I’ve been threatened or abused like this but this time it’s not because of my clothes but because I won a show,” wrote Uorfi on Instagram Friday, sharing screenshots of messages she had received on social media.

Uorfi jointly won the show with professional poker player Nikita Luther on Thursday.

“Imagine being so petty that when your favourite player doesn’t win you resort to abusing and threatening. These are the most decent ones I uploaded. No matter what I do, people just love hating and abusing,” continued Uorfi, adding that trolls have always attacked her, regardless of her actions.

“Hate has never stopped me before, it never will now,” the 34-year-old content creator concluded.

The messages, filled with expletives, accused Uorfi of having won the show by unfair means.

Released on Prime Video on June 12, Season 1 of The Traitors featured 20 participants, including Anshula Kapoor, Apoorva Mukhija, Jannat Zubair, Maheep Kapoor, Karan Kundrra and Uorfi Javed.

Among the participants, three traitors were chosen by the show organisers and host. This trio entangled the other contestants in a web of deceit and trickery. To escape eviction, the contestants tried to figure out who the traitors were. The traitors, meanwhile, ‘murdered’ other contestants, who were eliminated from the game upon losing.

The season finale took place on July 3, with Nikita and Uorfi emerging the winners and traitor Harsh Gujral being voted out.

When Karan announced the prize money — a whopping Rs 70.5 lakh — Uorfi decided to give her share to Nikita.

The finale of The Traitors saw seven participants competing for the victory crown. The finalists included Uorfi Javed, Nikita Luther, Jasmin Bhasin, Apoorva Mukhija, Sudhanshu Pandey, Purav Jha and Harsh Gujral.

Prime Video recently announced that Season 2 of the game show is already in the works.