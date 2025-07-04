‘Metro…In Dino’ impresses with its music and realistic portrayal of modern-day romance

Anurag Basu’s Metro…In Dino, a spiritual sequel to his 2007 hit Life in a…Metro, garnered praise for its storyline, music and nuanced performances following its release in theatres on Friday.

Some internet users also lauded the realistic portrayal of modern-day relationships in the film.

“While my guitar gently weeps is an iconic song by Beatles..Pritam and Niladri Kumar literally do that in this 45 sec interlude within Dil ka kya song. What a soulful melody I bet every guitarist will be learning this to fill the reels soon (sic),” wrote an X user.

The film’s music is composed by Pritam, known for his successful collaborations with Basu on projects like Gangster, Life in a… Metro, Barfi!, Jagga Jasoos and Ludo.

Echoing a similar sentiment, another X user shared, “It's #MetroInDino Interval and I am loving it. The song just before the interval (Dil ka kya) was a banger.”

Lauding the film’s storytelling and Anurag Basu’s directorial brilliance, an X user described Metro…In Dino as a “soulful symphony of urban lives” and a “must-watch for anyone who believes in the magic of storytelling through cinema”.

Metro… In Dino boasts an impressive ensemble cast including Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sensharma, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Sharing stills from the film, an X user called Metro…In Dino a heartwarming film, praising its strong performances and evocative music.

In June, a music launch event for the complete Metro…In Dino album was held in Mumbai, with the entire cast in attendance.

During the event, composer Pritam paid a heartfelt tribute to late singer KK, whose voice has left a lasting impact in Life in a... Metro. Later, actor Aditya Roy Kapur joined Pritam for a live performance of the song Ishq Hai Ya Tharak, while singer Papon delivered a soulful rendition of Yaad from the film’s album.

“Metro…In Dino captures modern love, lost dreams & second chances in the chaos of city life,” tweeted a fan.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu and Taani Basu, Metro…In Dino also stars Bengali actor Saswata Chatterjee in a key role.