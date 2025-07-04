‘Sarzameen’ trailer: Prithviraj Sukumaran faces off against Ibrahim Ali Khan in patriotic action drama

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s fierce army officer faces off against his son Harman, played by Ibrahim Ali Khan, after the latter becomes a threat to national security in the trailer of Kayoze Irani’s upcoming patriotic action drama Sarzameen, dropped by JioHotstar on Friday.

The two-minute-13-second-long trailer features Kajol as Harman’s mother, Meher. The video explores the dysfunctional relationship that exists between Prithviraj’s character and his son Harman. Deprived of his father’s love since childhood, Harman pits himself against him and seemingly joins hands with terrorist groups.

While Prithviraj’s army officer will go to any length to protect his motherland, Meher insists that nothing is more important than one’s own blood. The video ends on a cliffhanger as the father-son duo confront each other with guns in hand.

The video includes high-octane combat scenes featuring Ibrahim and Prithviraj.

Sharing the trailer on Instagram, Ibrahim’s elder sister, actress Sara Ali Khan, wrote, “Today is Mommy’s day. Meri movie and bhai Jaans trailer and if I can say so myself both are (great). Go to the theatre now and mark your calendar for the 25th of July.” Sara’s latest release, Metro.... In Dino, hit theatres on Friday.

Written by Soumil Shukla and Arun Singh, Sarzameen also stars Mihir Ahuja, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Rohed Khan, Abil Bhatt and Rajesh Sharma. The film is set to hit theatres on July 25.

Ibrahim Ali Khan made his acting debut with Shauna Gautam-directed Nadaaniyan, which dropped on Netflix earlier this year. The romcom, also starring Khushi Kapoor, was panned by critics and viewers alike.

Prithviraj Sukumaran was last seen in L2: Empuraan, which he also directed. Kajol’s latest film, Maa, is currently running in theatres.