Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh reunite on screen for the first time after daughter Dua’s birth

Actor-couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone on Sunday featured in a new advertisement for an air conditioner. This is their first on-screen pairing following the birth of their baby girl Dua in September last year.

In the video, Ranveer says that people at their house party loved their air conditioner more than Deepika’s food or stories. When Deepika loses her calm over him, Ranveer wins her over by saying that he will frame one of the selfies they took together.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Good looks, good looks & good looks,” reads the caption of the video on Instagram.

Reacting to the post, a fan commented, “This is the best ad. From my favourites.” Another fan wrote, “We miss you both together on the big screen.”

An Instagram user gushed over the couple’s bonding and wrote, “Deepveer ahhhhhh.”

Deepika and Ranveer welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Dua, on September 8 last year.

On the work front, Deepika was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again, which hit theatres on November 1, 2024. Ranveer, too, last starred in Singham Again. The couple last appeared together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat (2018).