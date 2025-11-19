‘Not about Rs 600-crore films anymore’: Deepika Padukone wants to empower new talents

Actress Deepika Padukone is more focussed on empowering new talent than headlining big-budget films, she said in a recent interview.

“Because honestly, how much more fame, how much more success, how much more money? At this stage, it’s not about that anymore. It’s not about the Rs 100-crore films, or even the Rs 500- Rs 600 crore ones. What excites me is empowering other talents. My team and I are now focused on that — enabling storytelling and supporting other creative minds, writers, directors, and even new producers. That’s what feels meaningful to me now,” the 39-year-old actress told Harper's Bazaar India.

Deepika’s comments come months after the controversy surrounding her exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit and Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD sequel.

According to media reports, the actress’s demand for an eight-hour work shift as a new mother led to her exit from Spirit. Production banner Vyajanthi Movies, on the other hand, announced in September that Deepika has been dropped from Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD sequel because the filmmakers were unable to find a ‘partnership’ with her despite working together for a long time during the making of the first film.

During the interview with Harper’s Bazaar India, Deepika also spoke about the normalisation of burnout in the film industry. “We have normalised overworking. We mistake burnout for commitment. Eight hours of work a day is enough for the human body and mind. Only when you’re healthy can you give your best. Bringing a burnt-out person back into the system helps no one,” she said.

The actress, who has backed Chhapaak and 83 through KA Productions, said that she chose films based on their message.

“Anything that doesn’t feel true to me doesn’t cut it. Sometimes people offer a lot of money and think that’s enough, but it isn’t. And the reverse is also true—some things may not be commercially big, but I believe in the people or the message, and I’ll stand by it,” she shared.

Deepika is currently shooting for the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer King, directed by Siddharth Anand. The film is also expected to star Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and Jaideep Ahlawat.