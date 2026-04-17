Days after ‘Jana Nayagan’ leak, clips of Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer 2’ surface online

Days after H Vinoth’s Vijay-starrer Jana Nayagan was leaked online, Nelson Dilipkumar’s much-anticipated Jailer 2 has also fallen victim to piracy, with a video clip from the Rajinikanth film circulating on social media.

The clip, reportedly recorded on set, was shared across platforms before being taken down. Production house Sun Pictures issued a statement warning against the circulation of such content.

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“Dear All, We would like to bring to your attention that a Video clip from the sets of Jailer 2 is currently being circulated on social media platforms,” the production banner said in a statement.

“Our anti-piracy team is actively monitoring the situation and will be taking necessary action to remove such content, including initiating measures against accounts involved in sharing or promoting these clips,” it added.

The production house also cautioned media and fan clubs, stating, “We kindly request members of the media and fans club to refrain from using, sharing, or reposting this video, in order to avoid any potential suspension or restrictions on their accounts. Please note that the production will not be held responsible for any such actions taken or to retrieve the accounts. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.”

The development comes shortly after scenes from Vijay’s Jana Nayagan leaked online on April 9. According to police, nine arrests have been made in the case so far, including three on Thursday. The Cyber Crime department said in a press release that the main accused is a freelance assistant editor associated with another film.

Jailer 2, directed by Nelson, is a sequel to the 2023 hit Jailer. Rajinikanth reprises his role as ‘Tiger’ Muthuvel Pandian, with Ramya Krishnan returning as Vijaya. Shiva Rajkumar and Mohanlal are set to reprise their cameo roles.

The first instalment grossed over Rs 600 crore worldwide.