MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 17 August 2025

Darshan’s wife to handle actor’s social media as he remains in jail in Renukaswamy murder case

Popularly known as “Challenging Star”, the Kannada actor is currently in judicial custody for the murder of Renukaswamy, a 33-year-old fan from Chitradurga

Entertainment Web Desk Published 17.08.25, 02:24 PM
Actor Darshan

Actor Darshan File Picture

Kannada film star Darshan Thoogudeepa’s wife, Vijayalakshmi, on Sunday announced that she will be managing the actor’s social media accounts to share updates and movie promotions until he is able to connect with fans directly.

In a post on X, Vijayalakshmi wrote, “My Dear #DBoss Celebrities, your Challenging Star carries each one of you in his heart. Until he returns to connect with you directly, I will be handling his Social Media, to share updates and movie promotions on his behalf”.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The love, prayers, and patience you continue to show give him and our family immense strength. Let's hold on to that unity and positivity – he will be back soon, with the same love and energy you've always known. With gratitude and love, Vijayalakshmi Darshan,” she added.

Darshan, popularly known as the “Challenging Star”, is currently in judicial custody in connection with the murder of Renukaswamy, a 33-year-old fan from Chitradurga.

Karnataka police alleged that Darshan, along with his long-time friend Pavithra Gowda and several associates, was involved in abducting and assaulting Renukaswamy, who was later found dead in Bengaluru in June this year.

According to the police investigation, Renukaswamy had allegedly sent obscene and abusive messages to Gowda on social media, which reportedly enraged the actor and led to the crime.

The victim’s body was recovered near a stormwater drain in Kamakshipalya, and a subsequent probe linked the killing to Darshan’s inner circle.

Darshan, who was initially granted bail, was taken back into custody after the Supreme Court cancelled the relief, citing the gravity of the allegations.

RELATED TOPICS

Darshan Thoogudeepa
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Bharat Jodo to Voter Adhikar: Rahul reconnects with loyalist who walked beside Nehru, Indira

Karuna Prasad Mishra, Congress loyalist at 91, vows to walk again with Rahul in Bihar Voter Adhikar Yatra
President Donald Trump speaks with Russian President Vladimir Putin at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, August 15.
Quote left Quote right

Best way to end the horrific war between Russia and Ukraine is to go directly to a Peace Agreement

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT