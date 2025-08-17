Darshan’s wife to handle actor’s social media as he remains in jail in Renukaswamy murder case

Kannada film star Darshan Thoogudeepa’s wife, Vijayalakshmi, on Sunday announced that she will be managing the actor’s social media accounts to share updates and movie promotions until he is able to connect with fans directly.

In a post on X, Vijayalakshmi wrote, “My Dear #DBoss Celebrities, your Challenging Star carries each one of you in his heart. Until he returns to connect with you directly, I will be handling his Social Media, to share updates and movie promotions on his behalf”.

“The love, prayers, and patience you continue to show give him and our family immense strength. Let's hold on to that unity and positivity – he will be back soon, with the same love and energy you've always known. With gratitude and love, Vijayalakshmi Darshan,” she added.

Darshan, popularly known as the “Challenging Star”, is currently in judicial custody in connection with the murder of Renukaswamy, a 33-year-old fan from Chitradurga.

Karnataka police alleged that Darshan, along with his long-time friend Pavithra Gowda and several associates, was involved in abducting and assaulting Renukaswamy, who was later found dead in Bengaluru in June this year.

According to the police investigation, Renukaswamy had allegedly sent obscene and abusive messages to Gowda on social media, which reportedly enraged the actor and led to the crime.

The victim’s body was recovered near a stormwater drain in Kamakshipalya, and a subsequent probe linked the killing to Darshan’s inner circle.

Darshan, who was initially granted bail, was taken back into custody after the Supreme Court cancelled the relief, citing the gravity of the allegations.