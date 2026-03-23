‘Daredevil: Born Again’ to ‘Kaattaan’: 10 new web shows and films to stream this week

This week’s OTT lineup boasts returning franchises, star-led originals and a steady mix of regional and international storytelling to keep viewers hooked. From a high-stakes superhero drama to homegrown thrillers and family drama, there’s enough to satisfy every bingeing need.

Bait

1 10 Prime Video

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Streaming on: March 25

Platform: Prime Video

Riz Ahmed leads this six-episode comedy as Shah Latif, a struggling actor who suddenly finds himself in the spotlight after landing an audition to play James Bond. What should be a breakthrough turns into a nightmare as public opinion, family expectations and industry biases overwhelm Latif. Over four increasingly chaotic days, he grapples with life’s challenges, including his relationship with ex Yasmin (Ritu Arya).

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2

2 10 JioHotstar

Streaming on: March 25

Platform: JioHotstar

Charlie Cox returns as Matt Murdock, now operating deeper underground as Daredevil while New York falls further under the control of Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio). With Fisk serving as mayor and deploying an Anti-Vigilante Task Force, the line between law enforcement and authoritarian control blurs.

Murdock assembles trusted allies, including Karen Page and Jessica Jones, to push back against Fisk. The season promises a darker, more politically charged narrative, almost mirroring the political scenario in modern-day US.

Heartbreak High Season 3

3 10 Netflix

Streaming on: March 25

Platform: Netflix

The final chapter of the teen drama sees Hartley High’s students on the brink of graduation. Led by Ayesha Madon, the group faces fallout after a revenge prank spirals dangerously out of control. Secrets threaten to surface just as they prepare to step into adulthood, forcing them to confront consequences that could alter their futures. With relationships tested and legal trouble looming, the season focuses on closure and the uncertainty of life beyond school.

Bhanupriya Bhooter Hotel

4 10 ZEE5

Streaming on: March 26

Platform: ZEE5

Set in the hills of north Bengal, this Bengali horror-comedy is based in a luxury hotel built over a colonial-era graveyard. Starring Mimi Chakraborty and Bonny Sengupta, the story unfolds as new guests arrive for the hotel’s winter opening, only to discover it is inhabited by a group of eccentric ghosts. However, the spirits are mischievous and territorial, leading to a series of comic misunderstandings.

Jo Nesbø's Detective Hole

5 10 Netflix

Streaming on: March 26

Platform: Netflix

Adapted from Jo Nesbø’s The Devil’s Star, this Nordic noir follows detective Harry Hole (Tobias Santelmann) as he investigates a string of ritualistic murders in Oslo. The killings bear a disturbing pattern — pentagrams and precise brutality — suggesting a calculated serial offender. As Hole digs deeper, he must also contend with internal corruption within the police force and a dangerous rivalry with a fellow officer.

Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen

6 10 Netflix

Streaming on: March 26

Platform: Netflix

Camila Morrone plays Rachel, a bride-to-be heading into what should be the happiest week of her life. Instead, an unshakable sense of dread takes hold as she travels with her fiancé to a secluded family home for their wedding. Strange coincidences and unsettling events begin to pile up, feeding her paranoia. The film explores the theme of anxiety, asking whether fear is irrational or a warning.

Kaattaan

7 10 JioHotstar

Streaming on: March 27

Platform: JioHotstar

Vijay Sethupathi stars as Muthu, a mysterious figure whose identity becomes the centre of a gripping investigation after a severed head is discovered in rural Tamil Nadu. As police probe the case, conflicting accounts from villagers paint Muthu alternately as a protector and a threat. The narrative shows how different perspectives often blur truth and contribute to myth-building.

Projapati 2

8 10 ZEE5

Streaming on: March 27

Platform: ZEE5

Mithun Chakraborty and Dev reunite in this family drama revolving around Joy (Dev), a single parent, who raises his daughter all by himself in London. To manage his responsibilities, Joy requests his father Gaur Chakraborty (Mithun Chakraborty) to come to London from Kolkata to help take care of his daughter. However, Gaur wants Joy to remarry – an idea that Joy strongly opposes.

O'Romeo

9 10 Prime Video

Streaming on: March 27

Platform: Prime Video

Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, this romantic thriller stars Shahid Kapoor as a gangster drawn into a revenge plot led by a woman (Triptii Dimri) seeking justice against a powerful don (Avinash Tiwary). Released in theatres on February 13, the film will be available to rent for users as of now.

BTS: The Return

10 10 Netflix

Streaming on: March 27

Platform: Netflix

This documentary captures the reunion of global K-pop group BTS, following members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook as they come back together. It offers a behind-the-scenes look at their journey, personal reflections and the dynamics that shaped one of the world’s biggest music acts.