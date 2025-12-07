MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Sunday, 07 December 2025

Amid shelving buzz, Aamir Khan says his film with Lokesh Kanagaraj still ‘on the cards’

Aamir said a meeting with the ‘Coolie’ director for a detailed narration is expected soon

Entertainment Web Desk Published 07.12.25, 09:58 AM
Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan File Picture

Aamir Khan on Saturday said discussions with filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj for a potential collaboration remain active, countering speculation that the proposed big-scale action film has been shelved.

Media reports had suggested the project — expected to mark Kanagaraj’s Bollywood debut — was dropped after the tepid response to Aamir’s cameo in the director’s recent release Coolie. The film was never officially announced.

Kanagaraj, one of Tamil cinema’s most in-demand action filmmakers, is known for hits including the Kamal Haasan-led Vikram, Vijay’s Leo and Master, and Kaithi starring Karthi.

Aamir said a meeting with the director for a detailed narration is expected soon.

“Lokesh and I are supposed to meet up. We spoke last month and he said he will come to Bombay at some point, and we will go through the narration. So, that is on the cards as of now,” the 60-year-old actor said at the 23rd Hindustan Times Leadership Summit.

Aamir had told PTI in June that he and Kanagaraj were developing a “big-scale superhero action film”, planned to begin production in the second half of next year.

The actor was also set to collaborate again with PK director Rajkumar Hirani on a biopic of Dadasaheb Phalke, regarded as the father of Indian cinema. According to media reports, that project has been put on hold following creative differences.

