Daboo Malik shares photo with son Amaal Malik amid latter’s fallout with family

Music composer Daboo Malik on Saturday posted a photo with his son Amaal Mallik, amid the latter’s recent revelations about battling clinical depression. Taking to Instagram, Daboo shared a touching picture featuring Amaal kissing him on the cheek while he smiled. Both father and son were dressed in white.

“I love you,” Daboo wrote in the caption.

The post comes shortly after Amaal revealed that he has been battling clinical depression and attributed his struggles to his family’s actions. He also stated that his relationship with his brother, Armaan Mallik, had suffered due to their parents.

In a now-deleted post, Amaal had accused his parents of negatively impacting his well-being. “The actions of my parents have been the reason we, as brothers, have grown so distant from each other. Over the past many years, they have left no opportunity to disturb my well-being and belittle my friendships, relationships, mindset, and self-confidence. But I just kept marching on because I know I can, and I believe I’m unshakable,” the 34-year-old singer had posted on Instagram.

He also opened up about his battle with clinical depression: “Today, I stand at a point where I have been robbed of my peace, drained emotionally, and maybe financially too—but that’s the least of my concerns. What really matters is that I am clinically depressed because of these happenings. Yes, I have only myself to blame for my actions, but my self-worth has been diminished countless times by the actions of near and dear ones who stole pieces of my soul”.

Declaring his decision to sever personal ties with his family, Amaal continued, “From now on, my interactions with my family will be strictly professional. This isn’t a decision made in anger, but one born from the necessity to heal and reclaim my life. I refuse to let the past rob me of my future any longer. I am committed to rebuilding my life, piece by piece, with honesty and strength”.

Amaal, however, deleted his post within hours and appealed to the media to not harass his family.