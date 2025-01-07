Ghost of Tsushima: Legends to get an anime adaptation, series to premiere in 2027

An anime adaptation of Sucker Punch Productions’ video game Ghost of Tsushima: Legends is in the works and will release in 2027 on Crunchyroll, the streamer announced on Tuesday.

Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, launched in October 2020, is a co-operative multiplayer sequel to the popular video game Ghost of Tsushima, which debuted on PlayStation 4 in July 2020. It was released on PlayStation 5 in 2021 and was made accessible on PC in 2024. Another sequel, titled Ghost of Yotei, is slated to release later this year.

The upcoming anime series will be produced by Aniplex, the studio behind hit shows like Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Solo Leveling, Sword Art Online, and Blue Exorcist. It will be directed by Star Wars: Visions helmer Takanobu Mizuno and Psycho Pass creator Gen Urobuchi. Sony Music will serve as the music and soundtrack partner.

Ghost of Tsushima is an open-world action game set in feudal Japan. In the game, players take the role of Jin Sakai, nephew of Lord Shimura, who risks everything to lead the five great clans of Tsushima island and save it from Mongol invasion. However, the Mongol army is technologically advanced, which poses a threat to the Japanese, rendering them vulnerable.

Unlike the single-player mode of the original game, Ghost of Tsushima: Legends allows players to assume the roles of Samurai, Hunter, Ronin or Assassin. Based on Japanese folktales and mythology, the game is a completely new instalment in the franchise.

“The Ghost of Tsushima anime will offer fans an exciting new way to experience the game in an anime style that will be bold and groundbreaking,” said Rahul Purini, President of Crunchyroll, in a statement.

“Having already proven the immense quality and versatility of our gaming properties across multiple successful film and television projects, we couldn’t be more excited to announce our first ever anime adaptation,” Asad Qizilbash, Head of PlayStation Productions, said.

Further details regarding the voice cast and crew of the anime have not been revealed yet. Meanwhile, a Ghost of Tsushima live-action film is currently in the works, with John Wick director Chad Stahelski at the helm.