Taylor Swift becomes first female artist to garner 100 billion streams on Spotify

American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has emerged as the first female artist to garner over 100 billion streams on Spotify, music data-tracking platform Chart Data confirmed on Tuesday.

“Taylor Swift officially becomes the first female artist in history to earn a milestone 100 billion streams on Spotify,” Chart Data wrote on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

The singer’s fans, called Swifties, were quick to flood social media with posts congratulating Swift. One social media user wrote, “100 billion streams? Taylor really is in a league of her own.” Another fan shared her excitement by saying, “Taylor Swift isn't just breaking records - she's rewriting the music industry. 100 billion streams is legendary status.”

Swift emerged as the most-streamed artist in a single day in Spotify history following the release of her latest album The Tortured Poets Department on April 19, 2024. The Tortured Poets Department also became the most streamed album on Apple Music.

The Tortured Poets Department consists of 16 tracks and a bonus song titled Fortnight. The music video of Fortnight, also featuring American singer and rapper Post Malone, was released on April 19.

Other tracks by the 35-year-old singer, including Cruel Summer, Anti-Hero, and Blank Space, have also garnered millions of streams on Spotify. The artist's re-recorded albums, including 1989, broke the Spotify record for most album streams in a single day with over 300 million streams. Some of Swift’s most-streamed songs include I Don't Wanna Live Forever, Anti-Hero, Lover, Shake It Off, Cardigan, August, Style and Don't Blame Me.

Taylor Swift kicked off her sixth concert tour, The Eras Tour, on March 17, 2023, and delivered 149 shows over a period of more than a year. She wrapped up the tour with last show on December 8, 2024, in Vancouver, Canada. The singer’s musical world tour generated over USD 2 billion in ticket sales.