‘Critics are morons in every country’: Farah Khan slams negative reviews for ‘Michael’

Bollywood choreographer-filmmaker is rooting for Michael, although the Antoine Fuqua-directed biopic on Michael Jackson has largely received negative reviews.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Farah shared a throwback photo of herself with the late pop icon and encouraged fans to catch the film in cinemas. “Point to be noted… Critics are morons in every country! Go watch MICHEAL!! And someone pls give @jaafarjackson the Oscar next year,” she wrote.

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She later reshared the post on her Instagram Story and added, “This film is for us fans and not for the critics. Loved Michael.”

Fans also reacted enthusiastically to Farah’s post. One user commented, “Two icons in one frame — the King of Pop with the Queen of Directors.” Another wrote, “If MJ was alive, imagine him having you and Dilip over for some cooking episode.”

“Can’t agree more,” one fan lent their support to Farah. Another added, “Exactly the energy I’m talking about! He truly deserves it.”

Directed by Antoine Fuqua and written by John Logan, Michael stars Jaafar Jackson as his late uncle. The cast also includes Nia Long, Laura Harrier, Miles Teller and Colman Domingo in key roles.

The film traces Michael Jackson’s journey from Gary, Indiana, to global superstardom, covering his early years with the Jackson 5, his breakthrough with Off the Wall, and his meteoric rise with Thriller.

Despite lukewarm critical reception, the film has opened strong at the box office. It earned USD 52 million in North America and added an additional USD 30 million from international markets, taking the global haul to USD 82 million.

In India, the film registered a solid opening, earning Rs 5.30 crore nett, including paid previews. On Saturday, the film earned Rs 5 crore nett, taking the two-day total to Rs 10.30 crore nett.