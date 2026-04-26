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regular-article-logo Sunday, 26 April 2026

Raghu Rai, renowned photographer who captured India in iconic frames, dies at 83

Rai is survived by wife Gurmeet, son Nitin and daughters Lagan, Avani and Purvai

PTI Published 26.04.26, 08:44 AM
Raghu Rai

Raghu Rai X/ @N_sujatha08

Raghu Rai, one of India's best known photographers whose lens captured India in its many shades, died at a private hospital here in the early hours of Sunday. He was 83.

“Dad was diagnosed with prostate cancer two years ago but he was cured. Then it spread to the stomach, that too was cured. Recently the cancer spread to his brain and then there were age related issues too,” Nitin Rai, photographer and Rai’s son, told PTI.

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He is survived by wife Gurmeet, son Nitin and daughters Lagan, Avani and Purvai.

The last rites will be performed at Lodhi Crematorium at 4pm on Sunday.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

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