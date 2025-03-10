American guitarist Cory Wong performs with DJ Zedd at Lollapalooza India 2025

American guitarist-songwriter Cory Wong performed with German record producer-DJ Zedd at the third edition of Lollapalooza India 2025 in Mumbai on March 8.

Wong and Zedd shared several photos from their performance on Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A huge thank you to @coryjwong for joining me on stage,” Zedd captioned his post on the social media platform.

Videos shared by fan accounts show Wong and Zedd performing live at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Race Course on Saturday.

Wong also performed at The Piano Man Jazz Club in New Delhi on March 6 as part of the Road to Lolla India event. This was Wong's first performance in India.

Wong, who turned 40 on March 8, released a six-track EP as a lead artist in 2016. The following year, he debuted as a solo artist with the album Cory Wong and The Green Screen Band. His second solo album, The Optimist (2018), reached number 19 on the U.S. Jazz Albums chart. He followed it up with Motivational Music for the Syncopated Soul in 2019.

Between 2020 and 2022, during the COVID-19 pandemic, Wong released multiple solo and collaborative albums, including The Golden Hour, Turbo and Tailwinds. He also launched a music podcast for Premier Guitar magazine and produced a YouTube music-comedy-variety show. His recent collaborations include recordings with Vaundy and Huntertones as a featured artist.

Zedd, on the other hand, recently collaborated with the Japanese vocal duo C & K to perform Jaka Jaan, the opening theme song for the 2024 anime series Dragon Ball Daima.

Day 1 of Lollapalooza India 2025 on March 8 also featured performances by Shawn Mendes and indie rock band Glass Animals. Day 2 of the festival, March 9, saw performances by singer Lisa Mishra, former One Direction Member Louis Tomlinson, singer-songwriter Raghav Meattle, sitar player Niladri Kumar, rapper duo Raftaar and KRSNA, rapper-singer Hanumankind, rock band Nothing But Thieves and DJ John Summit.

Lollapalooza India 2025 is promoted and co-produced by BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment division of BookMyShow, along with global producers Perry Farrell and C3 Presents.