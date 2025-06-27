Lalo Schifrin, who composed the iconic ‘Mission: Impossible' theme, dies at 93

Acclaimed Argentine-American composer Lalo Schifrin, best known for composing the iconic Mission: Impossible theme, is no more, his son William Schifrin has confirmed to the American media.

The legendary musician passed away on Thursday due to complications from pneumonia at the age of 93.

Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Schifrin was inspired by rhythms of jazz and tango. Over a career spanning more than six decades, Schifrin scored for over 100 films and television projects, earning six Academy Award nominations and receiving an honorary Oscar in 2018 for his contributions to film music.

His most iconic work remains the Mission: Impossible theme, first composed for the original 1966 television series. The instantly recognisable tune was reprised in every Mission: Impossible film starring Tom Cruise, including the most recent instalment The Final Reckoning, currently playing in cinemas.

Schifrin’s influence extended far beyond the world of espionage thrillers. He composed memorable scores for a range of Hollywood classics, including Cool Hand Luke (1967), Dirty Harry (1971), Enter the Dragon (1973), and The Amityville Horror (1979). His credits also include the Rush Hour trilogy and the comedy Bringing Down the House (2003).

“With six Academy Award nominations and iconic scores for MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE, THE FOX, BULLITT, AND THE STING II, Schifrin didn’t just write music, he built tension, ignited adrenaline, and gave stories their pulse. We’ll forever remember the composer who turned every beat into a thrill, and every silence into suspense,” the Academy of Motion Pictures, Arts and Sciences wrote in their tribute to the composer.

Schifrin is survived by his wife, Donna, their children William, Frances, and Ryan, and four grandchildren.