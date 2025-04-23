Bella Ramsey on coming out as non-binary: 'Didn’t want it to become a headline'

"The Last of Us" star Bella Ramsey says the decision to come out as a non-binary individual turned into a headline, something they wish hadn't happened.

The actor, who shot to stardom with her role of Lyanna Mormont in "Game of Thrones", came out as non-binary and gender-fluid in 2023 when they were promoting the first season of HBO show "The Last of Us". Non-binary people often use they/them as their pronouns.

In an interview with British news outlet The Guardian, the actor said they were a bit hesitant about coming out but now feel it was the right move.

"Part of me looks back and I wish that I didn’t, because I didn’t want it to become a headline and a big thing. And obviously it was going to, and I didn’t really understand that at the time. And I wasn’t really prepared for that.

But on the other hand, people have said to me that it’s been very helpful for them seeing some representation. So it’s been a mixed bag," Ramsey said.

Having shared the news with the world, the actor said they feel they can live life more freely now.

"I think it was a good thing, just for me living more freely, without feeling like I’m keeping a secret... But now I’m like, ‘I’ll talk about it, but I don’t want it to be the focus any more.’ I guess I’m just quite chill with it. And I want everyone else to be as chill with it basically," they said.

Ramsey currently features in the second season of “The Last of Us”, alongside Pedro Pascal.

The show, created by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, also stars Gabriel Luna, Rutina Wesley, Isabela Merced, Kaitlyn Dever and Young Mazino.

