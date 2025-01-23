‘Cobra Kai’ S6, P3 to ‘Zero Day’: Shows and films arriving on Netflix in February

Netflix has unveiled its content slate for February, which includes an array of new and returning shows, and original movies. Here’s a look.

Cobra Kai: Season 6, Part 3

The third and final instalment of martial arts drama Cobra Kai Season 6 is set to premiere on Netflix on February 13. Running for six seasons, Cobra Kai is based on Robert Mark Kamen’s The Karate Kid film series, which also starred Ralph Macchio and William Zabka in the 1984 movie. In the second part of Season 6, the Miyagi-Do students made their way to Barcelona for the biggest fight of their lives at the Sekai Taikai tournament.

Love is Blind Season 8

Dating show Love is Blind will be back with its eighth season on February 14 to mark the occasion of Valentine’s Day. “Before you know it, a fresh crop of singles will enter the global dating experiment to find their forever person and get engaged, sight unseen. Prepare for an unexpected journey full of twists and turns, as the new couples leave the pods and test their relationships in the real world — before meeting each other at the altar within a matter of weeks,” reads a synopsis of the upcoming instalment on Tudum, Netflix’s official site.

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep

In this upcoming animated film, Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster hunter, is hired to investigate a series of attacks in a seaside village and finds himself drawn into a centuries-old conflict between humans and merpeople. He must count on friends — old and new — to solve the mystery before the hostilities between the two kingdoms escalate into an all-out war.

Zero Day

Robert De Niro plays a former US president, George Mullen, who investigates a devastating cyber attack that kills around 3,402 people in Zero Day. In technological jargon, zero day is a term used to refer to the security vulnerabilities after hackers have already infiltrated the systems, giving the tech experts “zero days” to fix the flaws. Besides De Niro and Bassett, Jesse Plemons, Lizzy Caplan, Connie Britton and Joan Allen also feature in the cast. Bill Camp, Dan Stevens, Gaby Hoffmann, Clark Gregg and McKinley Belcher III will be seen in guest roles.

The Screen Actors Guild Awards

The SAG Awards will be live-streamed globally on Netflix on February 23, with Nobody Wants This star Kristen Bell returning as host after her memorable turn in 2018. The nominations for the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards were recently announced with Wicked leading the pack with five nods, followed closely by Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown with four nominations. Shogun and The Bear led the list in television categories with five and four nominations, respectively.

Other releases:

Australian web series Apple Cider Vinegar, starring Kaitlyn Dever, Alycia Debnam-Carey and Aisha Dee, is set to release on February 6. The fourth season of Sweet Magnolias will premiere on February 6, while the third season of the documentary series Full Swing will hit the streamer on February 25. Amy Schumer-starrer romcom film Kinda Pregnant is set to drop on February 5, while Scott Foley and Violante Placido’s romcom La Dolce Villa will come out on February 13.

Bong Joon Ho’s Oscar-winning film Parasite, Sylvester Stallone’s Rambo I and II, Gong Yoo-starrer zombie apocalypse film Train to Busan are also set to stream on Netflix next month.