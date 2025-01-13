Class of 2025! Spotlights on the young faces that will debut in Bollywood this year

1. Ibrahim Ali Khan

The term ‘chip off the old block’ must have been coined for him. A spitting image of dad Saif Ali Khan, Ibrahim is a heartthrob even before his first film. The 23-year-old tall and strapping looker is a regular on paparazzi videos, often showing his humorous side — a trademark of his father and sister Sara Ali Khan.

This year, Ibrahim will step into Bollywood with the patriotic thriller Sarzameen, which also stars Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran and is directed by Boman Irani’s son Kayoze. Sarzameen is being billed as an unconventional debut for Ibrahim who doesn’t have a leading lady in the film. Karan Johar, who Ibrahim had worked with as an assistant director on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, co-produces the film.

2. Rasha Thadani

Just 19, Raveena Tandon’s daughter has already shown she has what it takes, if her spunky presence in the song Uyi Amma from her debut film Azaad is anything to go by. Slated to hit theatres this Friday, Azaad, co-starring fellow newcomer Aaman Devgan, has Rasha playing a young woman in 1920s India and the teenager looks like she has a lot of her mother’s ravishing charm. Let’s wait and watch!

3. Aaman Devgan

Also making his debut with Rasha in Azaad is Ajay Devgn’s nephew. Aaman is blessed with natural good looks and has his maternal uncle — his mother, Neelam, is Devgn’s sister — for company in his first film. And even before his debut outing, Aaman has already moved on to movie No. 2 — a horror-comedy named Jhalak, co-produced by Ajay.

4. Veer Pahariya

Also making his debut this January is Veer Pahariya, who joins forces with Akshay Kumar in SkyForce. The Republic Day weekend release has 30-year-old Veer — the grandson of former Maharashtra chief minister Sushil Kumar Shinde — starring as a man in uniform who goes missing in action. Veer, who the world has seen as a permanent fixture at the big, fat Ambani wedding last year, along with brother Shikhar, has his rumoured ex Sara Ali Khan opposite him in SkyForce.

5. Shanaya Kapoor

She has had a few false starts, most notably with ‘Bedhadak’, produced by Karan Johar and starring Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada, which got shelved after its big announcement. In 2025, Shanaya, 25, is slated to begin her acting career with two films. The first, titled Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, is said to be a modern take on romance and ghosting and stars Vikrant Massey. The other is the Malayalam-Telugu bilingual Vrushabha that boasts a strong ensemble cast led by screen legend Mohanlal.

6. Simar Bhatia

Making her debut in the same year as Ajay Devgn’s nephew is Akshay Kumar’s niece. Simar Bhatia, whose mother Alka is Akshay’s sister, will be seen opposite Agastya Nanda in Sriram Raghavan’s Ikkis, that also counts Dharmendra in its cast. Simar recently started shooting for the film that will release later this year. Last week, Akshay gave a shoutout to Simar with a heartwarming Instagram post that read: “I remember the first time I saw my photo on the cover of the newspaper. I thought that was unlimited happiness. But today I know the happiness of seeing your child’s photo here beats everything. I wish my mom was here today and she would have said ‘Simar puttar tu tah kamal hai’. Bless you my baby. The sky is yours”.

7. Harnaaz Sandhu

Crowned Ms Universe in 2021, Harnaaz Sandhu will take her first steps in Bollywood with Baaghi 4, the action franchise with Tiger Shroff as its face (and body). Set to release in September, the fourth film in the Baaghi universe also stars Sanjay Dutt and Sonam Bajwa. Last month, Harnaaz, 24, shared a picture of the script of Baaghi 4 on her social media handles, accompanied with a note. Sandhu took to Instagram to share the announcement saying, ‘12th December will forever hold a special place in my heart. Today, I step into a new chapter with my debut film, #Baaghi4. It was exactly three years ago that I was crowned Miss Universe, and now, on this momentous day, I embark on a new journey.’