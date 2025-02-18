Baby steps to early modelling gigs: Priyanka Chopra's photos from old family albums

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has offered a glimpse into her early days in the entertainment industry, sharing never-before-seen pictures from her modelling gigs and childhood moments with family. Going through her old family albums, Priyanka handpicked some of the most memorable moments of her life.

A little Priyanka can be seen seated on her father’s bike and sporting her mother’s sunglasses in one of the photos she shared from an old album. “Fashion first. Mom's sunnies, Dad's bike (make was Rajdoot I think) 1983.” In another picture, Priyanka appeared to be taking her afternoon nap on a couch.

The 42-year-old actress, last seen in Mira Ray’s American romantic comedy film Love Again alongside Sam Heughan, posted a picture from her family vacation to Leh in 1994. The picture also features Priyanka’s brother, Siddharth Chopra. She shared another picture with her brother on the Camphor hospital grounds in Bareilly.

Siddharth married actress Neelam Upadhyaya on February 7 in Mumbai. Priyanka attended the ceremony with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie.

Showcasing her flair for fashion, Priyanka effortlessly slayed her teenage style in a chic pink sleeveless top paired with a trendy skirt. In another snapshot taken in Boston, she sported cargo shorts and a cap, perfectly complemented by classic white sneakers.

Priyanka Chopra began her modelling career in Bareilly in 1999 when she was just 17 years old. This early start eventually led her to win the Femina Miss India title in 2000, followed by her crowning as Miss World the same year. This marked the beginning of her remarkable journey in the entertainment industry.

Priyanka also shared a picture from her first photoshoot. She chose a navy-blue sequined halter neck gown for her portfolio.

In the official portrait of Miss India in 2000, Priyanka appeared in a one-shoulder black-and-white striped dress.

The actress shared a snapshot from her time as a contestant at the Miss India pageant.

In an old photo clicked during her early days in Bollywood, Priyanka posed alongside Ajay Devgn and veteran actor Dilip Kumar. The photo, she said, was clicked at the mahurat of the film Asar, which was shelved later. Priyanka wrote, “Baby steps into movies.. Paper clipping my grandma saved of the mahurat of a shelved film called Asar with @ajaydevgn and the late Yusuf sahib approx 2002.”

On the work front, Priyanka is set to return as spy agent Nadia Sinh in Amazon MGM Studios and AGBO’s Citadel Season 2. The 42-year-old actress has wrapped up shooting for her upcoming action film, The Bluff, helmed by Frank Ewen Flowers. Additionally, Priyanka has Ilya Naishuller’s Heads of State in the pipeline. She is also rumoured to be part of S.S Rajamouli’s upcoming film SSMB29, an action-adventure film that also stars Mahesh Babu.