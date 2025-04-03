CinemaCon 2025: Spielberg's return to sci-fi, Christopher Nolan's ‘The Odyssey’ update

An upcoming sci-fi film by Steven Spielberg and an update regarding Christopher Nolan’s next film, The Odyssey, were announced on Wednesday at CinemaCon 2025, a global exposition for the film industry, held in Las Vegas.

“Spielberg is currently shooting a film that promises to be a return to form, in the spirit of his monumental classics," Universal Pictures executive Jim Orr said at the film industry summit at the Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

The yet-to-be-titled film, slated to release in June 2026, will contain "a propulsive, modern, out-of-this-world twist”, Orr mentioned, keeping further details about the project under wraps.

On the other hand, Nolan is currently in the Mediterranean for the shoot of his upcoming film, The Odyssey, adapted from the Ancient Greek epic saga by Homer.

Starring Matt Damon as Odysseus and Tom Holland as Telemachus, The Odyssey also stars Zendaya and Anne Hathaway. It is slated for a July 2026 release.

“The film will be a once-in-a-generation cinematic masterpiece that Homer himself would, quite frankly, be very proud of,” Orr said in a statement.

Apart from the announcements for Spielberg’s film and The Odyssey, a new trailer for Jurassic World Rebirth was presented by Universal Pictures at the annual movie extravaganza. Starring Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, and Jonathan Bailey, the upcoming film is slated to hit theatres on July 2.

During Universal’s presentation, Johansson said she was a huge fan of the series. “It has been a lifelong dream to be in a ‘Jurassic’ movie. For the last 15 years I’d reach out and say I’m available here,” she said before launching the trailer. The film, directed by Gareth Edwards, is set five years after Jurassic World Dominion.

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo presented a montage from the second part of Wicked, titled Wicked: For Good, wowing fans of the musical fantasy which received several awards last year. The film is slated to release in theatres globally on November 22.

Brandon Sklenar, Amanda Seyfried, Sydney Sweeney, Paul Feig and Chairman of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, Adam Fogelson, promoted their upcoming film The Housemaid at the annual movie convention for movie theatre owners.

A never-before-seen sequence from James Gunn’s upcoming film, Superman, focusing on Krypto the dog was showcased at the event, which fans cannot stop raving about.

Similar to the already-released trailer of the film, slated to hit theatres on July 11, the trailer shows an injured Superman crashing into a frozen land and calling Krypto for help, according to Entertainment Weekly.

The superdog pulls his owner into the Fortress of Solitude, where his robot caretakers heal him with the light of the Earth’s yellow sun, the US-based entertainment magazine has reported.

In the subsequent scenes, we see Superman saving citizens, fighting a huge monster and flying around with Lois. The clip ends with Krypto crying as Superman walks away from him, disappointed in the pup for tearing up his compound, a moment which stole the spotlight.