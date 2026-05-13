‘Cinema has always been an act of resistance’: Jane Fonda at Cannes 2026 opening ceremony

Hollywood actress and activist Jane Fonda made her first public appearance on Tuesday, less than a week after the death of her ex-husband, media mogul Ted Turner.

Turner, the philanthropist and founder of CNN, died Sunday, May 6, at the age of 87 after battling Lewy body dementia, the network confirmed.

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Six days after Turner’s death, the 88-year-old Academy Award winner attended the opening ceremony of the 79th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France.

Fonda arrived wearing a shimmery black dress and posed for photographs alongside Demi Moore before taking the stage with Chinese actress Gong Li to officially open the festival.

The pair declared the event open in a rare dual-presenter ceremony.

“Jane comes from the West,” Gong said. “And I come from the East. Tonight we stand together here. This is the magic of the Cannes Film Festival.”

She added, “Cinema goes beyond the languages, cultures and the generations. It speaks to what we all share — human emotions. Cinema allows us to meet and to connect. This is the power of the movies.”

Fonda used her remarks to address political and social tensions.

“I believe in the power of voices,” she said. “Voices on the screen, voices off the screen, and definitely voices in the street — especially now. Cinema has always been an act of resistance because we tell the stories and stories are what make a civilization, stories that bring empathy to the marginalized, stories that allow us to feel across differences.”

Fonda concluded by saying, “Let’s celebrate audacity, freedom and the fierce act of creation.”