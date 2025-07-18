MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Priyanka Chopra sizzles in yellow bikini on beach in mini vlog shared ahead of 43rd birthday

The Citadel actress, who turned 43 on July 18, is basking in the success of Ilya Naishuller’s Heads of State

Published 18.07.25, 06:40 PM
Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently enjoyed a seaside getaway with husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti

Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently enjoyed a seaside getaway with husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas sizzled in a yellow bikini during her seaside getaway with husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti in a video she shared on the eve of her 43rd birthday.

“As I prepare to go into another year around the sun. On my birthday eve, all I can be is grateful. I feel so protected by the universe and so grateful for all the gifts that have been provided to me. My family is my greatest gift and all of my incredible well wishers around the world. Thank you. So, with immense gratitude I go into 43,” wrote Priyanka alongside the video on Instagram on Thursday.

The video shows Priyanka embracing Nick and Malti. One of the clips shows her basking in the sun on a picturesque foreign shore. Later, she enjoyed a yacht ride with her family. In another clip, Priyanka is seen reading a book while relaxing on the beach.

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in December 2018 in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. They welcomed their daughter in January 2022.

Preity Zinta, Hrithik Roshan, Tahira Kashyap and Soha Ali Khan were among the celebrities who wished Priyanka on her special day.

The actress has been earning plaudits for her portrayal of MI6 agent Noel Bisset in Ilya Naishuller’s Heads of State, co-starring John Cena and Idris Elba.

Priyanka is set to return as spy agent Nadia Sinh in Amazon, MGM Studios and AGBO’s Citadel Season 2. The actress has also wrapped up shooting for the action film, The Bluff, helmed by Frank Ewen Flowers.

