Christopher Nolan elected president of Directors Guild of America, Ron Howard also gets a post

Filmmaker Christopher Nolan on Saturday was elected as the new president of the Directors Guild of America, according to US media reports.

Nolan, who ran for the top office unopposed, will take over for outgoing president Lesli Linka Glatter, who led the 19,500-member union of directors, associate and assistant directors, unit production managers and stage managers through the 2023 actors and writers strikes.

Nolan was elected as president on Saturday evening as 167 delegates representing more than 19,500 guild members attended the DGA’s biennial national convention.

“To be elected President of the Directors Guild of America is one of the greatest honors of my career. Our industry is experiencing tremendous change, and I thank the Guild’s membership for entrusting me with this responsibility,” the 55-year-old filmmaker said in a statement.

“I also want to thank President Glatter for her leadership over the past four years. I look forward to collaborating with her and the newly elected Board to achieve important creative and economic protections for our members,” he further said.

Also elected on Saturday were Laura Belsey as National Vice President, Paris Barclay re-elected as Secretary-Treasurer, Todd Holland as First Vice-President, Ron Howard as Second Vice-President, Gina Prince-Bythewood as Third Vice-President, Seith Mann as Fourth Vice-President, Millicent Shelton as Fifth Vice-President, Lily Olszewski as Sixth Vice-President and Joyce Thomas as Assistant Secretary-Treasurer.

In 2023, Nolan won his first Oscar as a director, for the film Oppenheimer, which featured Cillian Murphy as the father of the atomic bomb.

Nolan’s next big-screen outing is The Odyssey, based on the epic by Homer. The epic adventure story, slated to release in July 2026, is produced by Oscar-winning studio Universal Pictures that also bankrolled Oppenheimer.