Chris Martin gives shoutout to Dakota Johnson’s ‘Materialists’ amid breakup rumours

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin gave a shoutout to Dakota Johnson’s upcoming movie Materialists at a recent concert amid reports of their breakup, shows a video doing rounds on social media.

Martin’s gesture comes in the wake of reports of the couple splitting after an eight-year-long relationship.

In the video, shared by the pop culture page Deuxmoi on Instagram, Martin can be seen performing on stage before taking a pause and expressing his gratitude to his fans. While thanking the audience, he unexpectedly said, “Don't forget to see Materialists. We love you,” and walked off the stage.

Fans immediately took to the comments section to debate whether the couple is still together. “I can totally see him supporting her even after the break up,” one of them wrote. “Her team leaked it to People first. They are done. For the past 8 years they get together and break up and then repeat it. That is not a healthy relationship,” another fan added.

Another Instagram user poked fun at the shoutout and said, “If they’ve broken up he’s ex boyfriend goals. What a prince tho!”

Johnson plays Lucy, an ambitious matchmaker, in Past Lives director Celine Song’s upcoming film Materialists. Lucy finds herself torn between the perfect suitor Randy (Pedro Pascal), and her imperfect ex John (Chris Evans).

Materialists is slated to hit theatres on June 13.