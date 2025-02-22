‘Chhaava’ emerges as highest-grossing film of Vicky Kaushal’s acting career

Historical drama Chhaava emerged as the highest-grossing film of Vicky Kaushal’s acting career in India on Saturday, surpassing the 2019 war action film Uri: The Surgical Strike, according to latest trade reports.

Uri: The Surgical Strike earned Rs 244.14 crore nett at the domestic box office during its theatrical run, according to industry data-tracking site Sacnilk. Vicky won a National Award for his performance in the film.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the time the report was filed on Saturday, Chhaava had already amassed Rs 249.02 crore nett in India since its February 14 release. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the historical drama breached the Rs 200-crore mark in just seven days.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, Chhaava stars Vicky as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s eldest son, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Rashmika Mandanna plays Maharani Yesubai, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj’s wife, while Akshaye Khanna portrays Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb. The cast also includes Ashutosh Rana, Diana Penty, Vineet Kumar Singh and Divya Dutta in key roles.

Captain America: Brave New World, which hit theatres in India alongside Chhaava, has earned Rs 17.27 crore nett at the domestic box office in eight days.

While Dhanush’s third directorial venture, Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam (NEEK), earned Rs 1.15 crore nett in India on its opening day (February 21), Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh’s romantic comedy Mere Husband ki Biwi collected Rs 1.50 crore nett upon its release on Friday, Sacnilk reported.

However, in an official statement, Mere Husband ki Biwi makers said that the film earned Rs 1.75 crore nett on its first day.

NEEK stars Pavish Narayan as Prabhu, a passionate chef who falls for Priya Prakash Varrier’s starry-eyed young woman. Meanwhile, Anikha Surendran’s Nila is preparing for her wedding to Siddharth Shankar’s character in the film. However, when it is revealed that Prabhu and Nila are former lovers still struggling to move on, complications arise.

Mere Husband ki Biwi follows Arjun Kapoor’s Ankur Chaddha, an entitled Delhi boy haunted by his disastrous marriage to college sweetheart Prabhleen Dhillon (Bhumi Pednekar) even two years after their divorce. During a disastrous hang-gliding trip, Ankur falls for Antara Khanna (Rakul Preet Singh), a former college mate now working as a physiotherapist. Trouble begins when Prabhleen has an accident, loses her memory, and forgets that she and Ankur are divorced. As both women vie for his attention, chaos ensues.