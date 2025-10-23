Charlie XCX, Jessica Alba to headline Dakota Johnson’s directorial debut ‘A Tree Is Blue’

British singer Charlie XCX and actress Jessica Alba are set to star in Dakota Johnson’s directorial debut A Tree Is Blue, as per reports.

Vanessa Burghardt, who is also in talks to star in the upcoming film, has penned the script for it, according to US-based news outlet The Hollywood Reporter.

Although the plot has not been revealed, filming is set to start next month in Los Angeles.

A Tree Is Blue marks Burghardt’s debut as a screenwriter. Burghardt and Johnson have previously worked together in Cooper Raiff’s Cha Cha Real Smooth.

Johnson previously directed the short film Loser Baby that debuted at last year’s Toronto International Film Festival. She was recently seen in Neon’s Splitsville, which she produced, and A24’s The Materialists.

Alba will be next seen in Bobby Moresco’s biographical sports drama Maserati: The Brothers alongside Anthony Hopkins, Andy Garcia, and Al Pacino.

A Grammy-winning artist, Charli XCX has films Faces of Death, I Want Your Sex, and The Gallerist in the pipeline. She is also producing and starring in Aidan Zamiri’s The Moment.

Alongside Johnson, Ro Donnelly and Sam Racanelli serve as the producers with Hyunji Ward and Rick Steele as executive producers of the film.