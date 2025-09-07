MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 07 September 2025

Charles Melton, Rachel Brosnahan, Will Poulter to headline ‘Saturn Return’

Set in Chicago, the upcoming Netflix film is directed by Greg Kwedar

PTI Published 07.09.25, 03:59 PM
(Left to right): Charles Melton, Rachel Brosnahan, Will Poulter

(Left to right): Charles Melton, Rachel Brosnahan, Will Poulter IMDb, Instagram

"May December" star Charles Melton is set to feature in the Netflix film, titled "Saturn Return".

Set in Chicago, the upcoming film is directed by Greg Kwedar, best known for his directorial "Sing Sing" (2023), according to the entertainment news outlet Deadline.

ADVERTISEMENT

It explores the themes of love, loss, and life’s complicated turns in the 10 years between the aspirational young love of college and the complicated realities of adulthood.

Alongside Melton, the upcoming film also stars actors Rachel Brosnahan and Will Poulter. Brosnahan is well known for her role of Miriam "Midge" Maisel in the Amazon Prime Video series "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel". It released in 2017.

Poulter has featured in projects such as "Son of Rambow" and "The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader".

"Saturn Return" is written by Gaelyn Golde with revisions by Kwedar and Clint Bentle. Emily Wolfe is producing it alongside Plan B.

Melton's latest work is "Warfare", from Ray Mendoza and Alex Garland, who also penned the script. It followed an encounter on 19 November 2006 after the Battle of Ramadi.

The film also starred Poulter and Cosmo Jarvis alongside Melton.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Charles Melton Rachel Brosnahan Will Poulter Netflix
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Experts slam GST cut on beedis, warn cheaper tobacco risks 'subsidising death'

Beedis, the most commonly smoked tobacco product in India, are used by over 70 million adults, according to the Global Adult Tobacco Survey (GATS) India 2016-17
Mallikarjun Kharge.
Quote left Quote right

Congress fought for GST reforms for 8 years, Centre ignored our appeals, PM’s ego hurting India

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT