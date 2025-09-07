Charles Melton, Rachel Brosnahan, Will Poulter to headline ‘Saturn Return’

"May December" star Charles Melton is set to feature in the Netflix film, titled "Saturn Return".

Set in Chicago, the upcoming film is directed by Greg Kwedar, best known for his directorial "Sing Sing" (2023), according to the entertainment news outlet Deadline.

ADVERTISEMENT

It explores the themes of love, loss, and life’s complicated turns in the 10 years between the aspirational young love of college and the complicated realities of adulthood.

Alongside Melton, the upcoming film also stars actors Rachel Brosnahan and Will Poulter. Brosnahan is well known for her role of Miriam "Midge" Maisel in the Amazon Prime Video series "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel". It released in 2017.

Poulter has featured in projects such as "Son of Rambow" and "The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader".

"Saturn Return" is written by Gaelyn Golde with revisions by Kwedar and Clint Bentle. Emily Wolfe is producing it alongside Plan B.

Melton's latest work is "Warfare", from Ray Mendoza and Alex Garland, who also penned the script. It followed an encounter on 19 November 2006 after the Battle of Ramadi.

The film also starred Poulter and Cosmo Jarvis alongside Melton.





Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.