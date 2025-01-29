Dua Lipa to Blackpink’s Jennie: Stars shine at Chanel Haute Couture fashion show 2025

Dua Lipa, Blackpink member Jennie and many other celebrities turned heads with their dazzling outfits at the Chanel Haute Couture Spring Summer 2025 collection fashion show held in Paris on Tuesday, January 28. Here’s a look.

Levitating singer Dua Lipa aced her all-black ensemble, showing up in glittered black tweed jacket and a slim-fit skirt. She styled her hair with a satin black bow.

For her second outfit, the singer donned a full-body textured cape with a layered waist chain.

Blackpink singer Jennie opted for a peekabo bra layered with a chiffon feathered shoulder cape and wide-leg, low-rise pants.

The 29-year-old singer, who is set to drop her first studio album Ruby on March 7, sported a messy hairdo and stoned statement jewellery.

American socialite Kylie Jenner sizzled in a white collarless cropped jacket and a pleated mini skirt. She sported Catseye shades, a chain belt and layered bangles, accentuating her look with a black top handle vanity case and slingback heels.

Actor Johnny Depp’s daughter, actress Lily-Rose Depp, who recently appeared in the horror-mystery film Nosferatu, shared a mirror selfie flaunting her skirt suit.

Canadian actress and model Pamela Anderson showed up in a white ruffled blouse with pearlescent beads, as well as matching wide-leg pants.

Actress Gabrielle Union rocked her all-new short hairstyle, arriving at the show in a black off-shoulder sheer dress.

The Perfect Find actress was all smiles while posing with actresses Kelly Rutherford and Regina King at the fashion show.