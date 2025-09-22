Navratri 2025: Take cues from Alia Bhatt, Rasha Thadani, Kareena and Dia to ace the garba night look

With Navratri just around the corner, it’s the perfect time to refresh your wardrobe and start planning your festive OOTDs. As you dive into last-minute shopping, keeping an eye on your favourite star’s fashion choices may come in handy.

From elegant drapes to statement accessories, here’s a look at some celebrity-inspired styles you can try this festive season.

Keep it ethnic and chic like Rasha Thadani

1 6 Instagram/@rashathadani

ADVERTISEMENT

For those who love going ethnic yet staying chic, the sharara set Rasha Thadani sported recently keeps your Navratri vibe on point. With its easy-breezy and festive detailing, it’s the perfect mix of comfort and style.

Styling tip: Pair it with bold jhumkas or a statement clutch and matching juttis to amp up the look.

Embrace indigo and kalamkari like Dia Mirza

2 6 Instagram/@diamirzaofficial

While gold and silver are Navratri staples, why not add a twist? Embrace earthy elegance with handcrafted prints this Navratri. Take cues from Dia Mirza’s handblock indigo sari styled with a kalamkari print blazer.

Styling tip: You may go for jewelleries just like her or stack silver bangles on one hand and let your hair flow naturally for an effortless festive charm. Finish the look with classic Kolhapuris.

Take cues from Kareena for the Instagrammable twirls

3 6 Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan

For a garba or dandiya night that’s all about twirls and tradition, take inspiration from Kareena Kapoor Khan’s royal purple ensemble. Exuding queen energy on the dance floor, this look proves that tradition can still steal the spotlight.

Styling tip: Style your outfit with a potli bag to keep things handy and slip into comfy juttis so you can dance all night without worry.

Drape six yards of elegance like Alia

4 6 Instagram/@rheakapoor

Swap the usual bling with Ajrakh (Jaipuri print) magic this festive season. For a Navratri night, which is all about colour and culture, take inspiration from Alia Bhatt’s Ajrakh drape. The look is simple, traditional and yet stylish, proving that you don’t need too much to make a strong fashion statement during festivals.

Styling tip: You may create the exact look or go for a neatly tied bun and opt for a full-sleeve, round-neck matching blouse.

Pink never goes out of fashion

5 6 Instagram/@therealkarismakapoor

For those who love making a statement without saying a word, like Karisma Kapoor, this hot pink Anarkali with mirror-work detailing is the perfect pick. It’s the kind of look that lets you shine while keeping the comfort intact.

Styling tip: Like Karisma, keep the jewellery minimal and let the outfit do the talking.

Bandhani glam to keep it minimal yet striking

6 6 Instagram/@sanjanasanghi96

Bandhani isn’t just a print, it’s a mood. Sanjana Sanghi’s deep purple sari with golden bandhani dots can be another great pick for Navratri. It’s minimal yet striking.

Styling tip: One may opt for bold kohled eyes, a sleek braid and a small red bindi to round off the look.