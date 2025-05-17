Cannes 2025: Emma Stone, Pedro Pascal, Angelina Jolie dazzle on the red carpet

A host of stars, including Angelina Jolie, Austin Butler, Emma Stone and Pedro Pascal, recently lit up the red carpet at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival, set to conclude on May 25. Here’s a look at the fashion choices of the stars.

Austin Butler

1 8 Austin Butler (Reuters)

ADVERTISEMENT

Austin Butler, who shot to fame for his 2022 film, Elvis, attended the 78th Cannes Film Festival for the screening of his film Eddington, which also stars Emma Stone, Pedro Pascal, and Joaquin Phoenix. Butler looked dapper in a classic black tuxedo with a black bow tie and black trousers.

Emma Stone

2 8 Emma Stone (Reuters)

Poor Things actress Emma Stone grabbed eyeballs in a custom white Louis Vuitton gown, which features a sleeveless white silk crêpe fabric with a light silk satin asymmetrical topstitched bib, accentuated with a pair of white satin Gala sandals.

Pedro Pascal

3 8 Pedro Pascal (Reuters)

Pedro Pascal drew the spotlight on himself while he walked the red carpet in a black suit with a matching black shirt and tie. The suit features a double-breasted jacket and straight-leg trousers.

Amal Clooney

4 8 Amal Clooney (Reuters)

British lawyer and human rights activist Amal Clooney stunned the crowd in a black, off-the-shoulder gown by John Galliano for Christian Dior. The dress features a sweetheart neckline, a fitted bodice, and a floor-sweeping train.

Angelina Jolie

5 8 Angelina Jolie (Reuters)

Angelina Jolie looked spectacular in a custom-made nude sequinned gown by Brunello Cucinelli, made of cashmere and silk. The actress rounded off her look with diamond jewellery and wore her hair down.

Julia Garner

6 8 Julia Garner (Reuters)

Actress Julia Garner is wearing a Haider Ackermann’s lilac fringe dress, which has been noted for its vintage-inspired glamour and 1920s flapper aesthetic.

Lux Pascal

7 8 Lux Pascal (Reuters)

Actress Lux Pascal, who is also Pedro Pascal’s sister, turned heads in a sleeveless gown featuring a light silk satin asymmetrical bib, resembling the petals.

Joaquin Phoenix

8 8 Joaquin Phoenix (Reuters)

Hollywood actor Joaquin Phoenix attended the festival in a black suit and a crisp white shirt underneath. The actor became emotional after the screening of his film Eddington, which received a five-minute standing ovation at festival on Thursday.