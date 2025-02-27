‘Buffy The Vampire Slayer’ cast members remember ‘little sister’ Michelle Trachtenberg

Buffy The Vampire Slayer cast members Alyson Hannigan, Emma Caulfield, James Marsters and David Boreanaz paid heartfelt tributes to ‘little sister’ Michelle Trachtenberg on social media, after the 39-year-old actress was found dead in her New York apartment on Wednesday.

Trachtenberg played the role of Dawn Summers on the supernatural drama. She joined the show in 2000 and played the younger sister of Sarah Michelle Gellar’s titular character. Trachtenberg stayed on the show till 2003.

Emma Caulfield, who played the role of Anya Jenkins in the supernatural drama series, took to her Instagram stories and wrote that their Buffy family has lost a “little sister”. Referring to Trachtenberg lovingly as “Mish Mish”, Caulfield wrote, “I’m so sorry your bright light died so young. Our Buffy family lost a little sister today. Rest in peace, lovely Mish Mish. You were loved.”

How I Met Your Mother actress Alyson Hannigan, who played Willow Rosenberg in the popular 90s series, shared a series of photos of Trachtenberg, including moments where they shared scenes in Buffy The Vampire Slayer. “I am deeply saddened by the news of Michelle’s passing. She brought a loving energy to the set of Buffy. My thoughts are with Michelle’s family and friends,” the 50-year-old actress wrote in her note.

Another of Trachtenberg’s Buffy co-star David Boreanaz penned a tribute, lamenting her untimely demise. Taking to his Instagram stories, he wrote, “So very sad. Horrible news. RIP and prayers to her and her family.” The Bones actor featured as vampire-turned-private investigator Angel in Buffy The Vampire Slayer.

In the WB series, James Masters starred as the British punk vampire Spike. Sharing a selfie with Trachtenberg, Masters said that they have lost a “beautiful soul”. In his tribute, the actor wrote, “My heart is heavy today. We have lost a beautiful soul. Michelle was fiercely intelligent, howlingly funny, and a very talented person. She died much too young, and leaves behind scores of people who knew and loved her.”

Masters extended his love and support to Trachtenberg’s family. “My heart goes out to her family who are good people, and are suffering the greatest loss anyone could bear. I hope everyone can give them space to heal in this most difficult time. Godspeed Michelle. You are missed,” he added.

The news of Trachtenberg’s death comes after Buffy actress Sarah Michelle Gellar announced on social media in early February that she is “on the path” to revive the show with “four unbelievably talented women”.

Trachtenberg first rose to fame as a child actress, making her film debut in Harriet the Spy in 1996. She went on to star in several Nickelodeon productions and later secured prominent roles in films such as EuroTrip, 17 Again, and Ice Princess.

Trachtenberg’s final credited role was in 2023, reprising her role as Georgina Sparks in the Gossip Girl reboot on Max. Throughout her career, she received several acting nominations, including a Daytime Emmy nomination for her performance in Buffy the Vampire Slayer.