K-pop band BTS members V and RM reflect on their military service

K-pop band BTS members Kim Namjoon and Kim Taehyung, who are currently serving in the South Korean military, recently shared heartfelt notes for their fans on their official Weverse handle, reflecting on their military service and life lately.

The rap artist Namjoon, who is popularly known as RM, discussed the importance of time and patience. He also reflected on his current emotional state while he awaited his discharge from the military in the “freezing” season.

ADVERTISEMENT

RM’s letter was accompanied by a photo of him alongside a fellow soldier standing in front of a Buddha statue. “Is it spring outside? Hwacheon just got 17cm of snowfall. But I heard somewhere in Jeonbuk, it's been above minus 20 degrees,” he wrote.

RM, who is currently spending his free time reading novels in between military duties, shared his thoughts on art and the labour of creating one. “There are probably many different types, and temperatures, and expressions of love. What about us? Not a one-to-one love, but a one-to-many or many-to-all love, what could we be? What does the person making music make, and what do the people listening to the music hear?”

RM assured his fans that he would return to the music scene with his bandmates soon. “Right when you start to think, ‘It's gotten kinda hot, hasn't it?’ We'll be out and bothering you so much that it gets annoying. Until then, I hope you guys are killin it,” he concluded.

Taehyung, popularly known as V, also spoke about his experience in the military. The artiste, who enrolled for his compulsory military service on December 11, 2023, informed his fans about his recent rib injury.

“It snowed. I cleared the snow. Then, we had a snowball fight. I’m good at snowball fights. I’ve been promoted to Sergeant, second class. I’m second in rank here now—soon to be first. Recently, I became a Special Warrior. I worked out really hard and pushed myself so much that I cracked a rib once. But I recovered,” the Winter Bear singer wrote on Weverese.

Taehyung revealed that he does not have insomnia anymore and he passes out as soon as he goes to bed. “I’ve read a lot of books. Ina noona gave me so many books. Too many, actually. I can’t finish them all. I don’t have insomnia here. The moment I lie down, I’m out cold. But waking up in the morning? Still can’t get used to that.”

The artist also shared his longing to go back to his idol life again and shared his desire to perform for his ARMY. “I miss ARMY a lot, so I’ve been watching concert videos. I want to dance. I want to sing. One of my juniors learned the entire Black Swan choreography and asked me to watch. But…I forgot the moves. I don’t remember the choreography. These days, I am watching Buried Hearts. Park Hyungsik is so cool. I also watched Jung Hoseok’s I Live Alone. Not being able to go to the concert was really disappointing. It was a chance to see ARMY… Uh, well anyway, I miss you! I love you,” V concluded his note.

RM’s latest project was the solo album Right Place, Wrong Person, which was released on May 24, 2024. Meanwhile, V’s most recent releases include his debut solo album Layover (2023), and the singles FRI(END)S) (2024), Winter Ahead (2024) and White Christmas (2024).

BTS is expected to return this year after the discharge of other band members — RM, V, Suga, Jimin, and Jungkook — from the military. Last year, Jin and J-Hope completed their mandatory military service in June and October, respectively.