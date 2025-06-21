BTS member Suga completes public service duties, apologises for drink-driving incident

BTS member Suga returned to civilian life on Saturday after a 21-month public service.

The rapper-singer penned an emotional note on Weverse, expressing his gratitude to his fans for their love and support.

Suga, who began his duties on September 22, 2023, served 21 months in public service, exceeding the 18-month active duty period.

He apologised to BTS fans, reflecting on last year’s drink-driving incident in Seoul. Unlike other BTS members, Suga did not serve in the military because of a shoulder injury.

“I'm greeting you all after a long time since I'll be officially completing my service today. It's also a day I've been waiting for, and since it's been a really long time, I thought a lot about how to greet you. First of all, before anything, I'd like to say sincerely thank you very much to you all for waiting till now. I really missed you,” Suga wrote on Weverse.

“Dear ARMY, thank you for your patience and thank you very much. And I’m sorry for disappointing you and worrying you about what happened last year. Above all, it was so upsetting that it hurt the fans’ hearts. I felt sorry for the members who must have felt heavy in their seats because of me,” the artist wrote.

Earlier this week, Bighit Music, the record label and band’s agency, said in a statement that no special event or ceremony will be held to mark the rapper-singer’s return.

In August 2024, Suga was caught riding an electric scooter in an inebriated state. He was fined for violating traffic laws.

While some fans expressed disappointment, many defended Suga, highlighting the immense pressure K-pop idols face due to the tendency of fans to over-scrutinise their actions.

Both Suga and his agency, BigHit Music, issued public apologies for the incident, with Suga stating he was unaware of the traffic laws regarding electric scooters.

On June 10, RM and V completed their 18-month compulsory military service. Jungkook and Jimin returned to civilian life a day later. The four of them joined their bandmates, Jin and J-hope, who resumed their celebrity lives last year after discharge from military service.

Recently, all the members of BTS attended J-Hope’s concert at Goyang Stadium. BTS, as a band, last dropped a studio album in 2022. It was titled Proof.