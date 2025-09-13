BTS member RM quashes wedding rumours, shares story behind his new diamond ring

K-pop boy band BTS member RM has set the record straight about wearing a diamond ring gifted by bandmate Jin on his ring finger, putting an end to wedding rumours in a candid Weverse live session.

During the live session on Friday, some fans asked RM why he was wearing a diamond ring on the fourth finger of his left hand, with many calling it a “wedding ring”.

In his reply, RM said, “Jin hyung gave me this! The reason I’m wearing it on my 4th ring finger is because it only fits there.”

He also showed his fans how it didn’t slide onto any other finger. “I’m not gonna marry, I’m not married,” he said with a laugh.

RM confirmed during the live session that BTS is currently working on a new album, exploring fresh concepts and diverse styles. He revealed that they are nervous about their comeback in the music scene after an almost three-year break.

“I mean, imagine you're BTS! You're BTS, but you just discharged from the military, it took three years, you're suddenly back, and everyone's like, ‘Wow, they're gonna come up with something insane, aren't they?’ It's pressuring us too,” he said.

“Next year is gonna be really big in terms of many things. I hope you guys are still healthy until we can visit your countries. It's been six years since we were on tour, it's crazy.”

The band’s last collective studio album was Proof, which dropped in 2022. They recently released their first live album, Permission to Dance On Stage — Live, featuring 22 tracks from their world tour, which marked their long-awaited return to the music scene as a group after three years.

The band’s comeback album will drop in 2026.

Suga was the last member of BTS to return to civilian life on June 21 after a 21-month public service.

On June 10, RM and V completed their 18-month compulsory military service. Jungkook and Jimin returned to civilian life a day later. The four of them joined their bandmates, Jin and J-hope, who resumed their civilian lives last year after discharge from military service.