Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short’s ‘Only Murders in the Building’ renewed for Season 6

This time, the story will take the characters to solve a mystery in London

Entertainment Web Desk Published 29.10.25, 02:59 PM
Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short

Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short Instagram

The Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short-starrer comedy mystery drama Only Murders in the Building (OMITB) is set to return for its sixth instalment, and this time the story will take the characters to solve a mystery in London.

On Wednesday, the official Instagram handle of Only Murders in the Building shared a first-look poster of the new season featuring the trio. “Do we deliver or do we deliver? Season 6 is coming soon to @hulu and with #HuluOnDisneyPlus, and we're headed across the pond,” the post reads.

In the fifth season, Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short) and Mabel (Selena Gomez) return to the Arconia after their stint in Hollywood in the last season.

This time, they investigate the mysterious death of Lester, the doorman of their apartment complex. Enter three new suspects: Renée Zellweger as a power broker, Christoph Waltz as a shadowy tech mogul and Logan Lerman as a billionaire.

The fifth season of OMITB ends with the mysterious death of podcaster Cinda (Tina Fey), which has connections to the UK, thus taking the trio to London in the next season. The fate of Arconia, which was to be demolished, also hangs in the balance.

Apart from Martin, Short, Gomez, the fifth season also stars Meryl Streep, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Richard Kind, Nathan Lane, Bobby Cannavale, Renée Zellweger, Logan Lerman, and Christoph Waltz in pivotal roles.

Martin and John Hoffman co-created Only Murders in the Building and serve as executive producers alongside Short, Gomez, Dan Fogelman, Jess Rosenthal, Ben Smith and JJ Philbin.

Only Murders in the Building Season 6 is set to stream on JioHotstar in India.

