‘Tamannaah Bhatia is taking away my opportunities’: Rakhi Sawant

Sawant’s latest song ‘Zaroorat’ has crossed 4.2 million views on YouTube since its October 16 release

Entertainment Web Desk Published 29.10.25, 02:25 PM
Tamannaah Bhatia, Rakhi Sawant

Tamannaah Bhatia, Rakhi Sawant Instagram

Actress Rakhi Sawant said that Tamannaah Bhatia is taking away her opportunities in a recent interview.

Speaking with Harshvardhan Pathak on the Hindi Rush podcast, Sawant said that Bhatia has always played lead roles, as in the Baahubali film series. However, she has recently been doing several ‘item songs’ like Aaj ki Raat.

“These are beer-bar songs. We have always done songs like that in the industry. Tamannaah is a heroine. By doing more ‘item songs’, she is taking away our opportunities. She should leave the dance numbers for us,” said Rakhi.

During the interview, Rakhi also spoke about her admiration for Salman Khan, Nora Fatehi, Farah Khan, Honey Singh, Diljit Dosanjh and Badshah.

The 46-year-old actress recently visited Farah’s house in Mumbai for the latter’s cooking vlog.

Sawant’s latest song Zaroorat has crossed 4.2 million views on YouTube since its October 16 release. The song is sung by Saif Ali. The video also features Shabaz Khan alongside Sawant.

