Kelsey Grammer welcomes baby boy Christopher at 70, becomes father for the eighth time

Veteran actor-producer Kelsey Grammer has become a father for the eighth time, welcoming a baby boy at the age of 70.

Best known for his role in Frasier, Grammer announced that he and his wife, Kayte Walsh, have named their newborn son Christopher.

Speaking about his memoir Karen: A Brother Remembers on an episode of the Pod Meets World podcast, Grammer shared the news. “We just had our fourth one recently, which brings us to eight kids total. Christopher joined the family just three days ago. Pretty cool, right? Isn’t that lovely?” he said.

This is the fourth child for the Emmy-winning actor and his wife, who are already parents to three children — Faith (12), Gabriel (10), and James (8).

Grammer also has an older daughter, Spencer (41), from his first marriage to Doreen Alderman. He shares another daughter, Greer (33), with Barrie Buckner, as well as two children, Mason (23) and Jude (20), with his ex-wife, Camille Grammer.

In 2023, filmmaker Al Pacino welcomed a baby boy at the age of 83 with his girlfriend, producer Noor Alfallah. In the same year, actor Robert de Niro welcomed his seventh child at the age of 79 with girlfriend Tiffany Chen.

On the work front, Grammer is set to reprise his role Hank McCoy, also known as Beast, from the X-Men movies. in Marvel Studios’ upcoming film Avengers: Doomsday.