FWICE demands posthumous Padma Shri for Satish Shah: ‘A gifted artist’

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to honour late actor Satish Shah with the Padma Shri award posthumously.

Satish Shah, popular for his roles in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, and Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi, died of kidney failure at the age of 74 on October 25.

In their letter addressed to the prime minister, the film body lauded the veteran actor for his significant contributions to Indian cinema and television, describing Satish Shah as “a gifted artist who brought joy and laughter to millions through his iconic roles”.

“With folded hands and deep respect, we, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) - the parent body of 36 affiliated associations and scores of members representing the vast workforce of the Indian film, television, and digital industry-wish to humbly appeal to your good self to kindly consider conferring the Padma Shri Award (Posthumously) upon Late Shri Satish Shah, one of India's most beloved and distinguished actors,” reads the letter.

A Kutchi Gujarati from Mandvi, Shah studied at St. Xavier’s College, Mumbai, and later at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune. He began his acting career with Arvind Desai Ki Ajeeb Dastaan (1978) and went on to appear in over 250 feature films.

Shah gained national popularity with the 1984 sitcom Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi, directed by Kundan Shah and Manjul Sinha, in which he played 55 different characters across 55 episodes.

He later starred in Filmy Chakkar (1995), portraying the character of Prakash, and in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai (2004) as Indravadhan Sarabhai. His on-screen pairing with Ratna Pathak Shah in both shows was very popular.

Praising Satish Shah’s contributions to the industry, the film body noted, “Late Shri Satish Shah was a rare and gifted artist whose work brought joy, laughter, and emotion to millions across our nation. Through his unforgettable performances in Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Main Hoon Na, and numerous other landmark films and television shows, he became a household name and a symbol of excellence in the performing arts.”

“His loss has left an emotional void in the hearts of all who knew him and in the creative world he helped shape. Honouring him with the Padma Shri Award (Posthumously) would be a most fitting tribute to a life devoted to art, culture, and service through entertainment. It would recognise not just an actor, but a man who made India smile for over four decades and inspired countless others to follow their passion,” the letter further read.