BTS leader RM to limit stage performance at ‘Arirang’ live show due to ankle injury

K-pop boy band BTS’s leader Kim Namjoon, aka RM, is going to limit his stage performance at BTS The Comeback Live | Arirang on March 21 due to an ankle injury, talent agency BigHit Music said on Friday.

According to the agency's statement on Weverse, RM sustained a sprain of the accessory navicular, a partial ligament tear, and a talus contusion during a rehearsal on March 19.

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Medical professionals advised RM to wear a cast and limit movement for at least two weeks. The decision was made to prioritise RM's recovery and prevent further injury, as per BigHit Music.

“While RM expressed a firm commitment to deliver a high-quality performance at this symbolic comeback stage at Gwanghwamun, the company, in close consultation with the artist, has made the decision to prioritise the medical opinion to preemptively prevent any further strain on his injury,” the statement reads.

It further stated that, “Although RM's on-stage performance will inevitably be limited, he will do his best to participate on stage and engage with ARMY and the audience. We know you have waited a long time for this performance, and we will put our utmost effort into delivering a heartfelt show.”

On Friday, BTS dropped their first music video for the song Swim from their album Arirang, marking their much-anticipated comeback as a group after 2022.

Other tracks of the Arirang album include titles like Body to Body, Hooligan, Aliens, FYA, 2.0, No. 29, Merry Go Round, NORMAL, Like Animals, they don’t know ’bout us, One More Night, Please, and Into the Sun.

Netflix on Tuesday also dropped a trailer for an upcoming documentary chronicling their long-awaited return with their fifth studio album. The documentary is set to release on March 27.