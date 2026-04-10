BTS kick off Arirang World Tour with rain-soaked Goyang debut, perform ‘Hooligan’, ‘Mic Drop’

K-pop boy band BTS kicked off their Arirang World Tour with a rain-soaked debut show on Thursday evening, as RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook returned to the stage after four years with power-packed performances and unforgettable moments.

The members kept the crowd engaged at the Goyang Stadium while delivering some of their iconic hits and tracks from their newly released album, Arirang.

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The artists looked striking in their all-black outfits. Despite an intense downpour in Goyang, organisers took extra precautions to ensure the musical evening continued without disruption.

They sang and danced to several tracks from Arirang, such as Hooligan, Body To Body, Swim, and FYA, as well as classic chart-smashing tracks like Dynamite and Butter, with fans waving their signature lightsticks in the crowd.

The K-pop band will again perform at the Goyang Stadium on 11 and 12.

They will then head to Tokyo’s iconic Tokyo Dome on April 17 and 18, before kicking off the North American leg across cities like Tampa, El Paso, Stanford and Las Vegas between April 25 and May 28.

BTS will then perform in Mexico City in early May, followed by a major European run covering Madrid, Brussels, London, Munich and Paris from late June to mid-July.

The concerts will be livestreamed in India at PVR-INOX theatres. The Goyang concert video will play in cinemas on April 11, while the Tokyo concert can be watched by Indian ARMYs on April 18. Tickets are available at the official website of the online ticket booking platform BookMyShow.