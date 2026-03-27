Paul McCartney announces new album ‘The Boys of Dungeon Lane’, first in five years

British singer-songwriter Paul McCartney announced his new album The Boys of Dungeon Lane on Thursday, his first in five years.

Set to drop on May 29, the upcoming album is an ode to McCartney’s childhood memories during the post-War era in Liverpool. The album is named after the road in Speke, a suburb in Liverpool, where a young McCartney often used to spend his afternoons watching birds.

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“My new album 'The Boys of Dungeon Lane' will be yours on 29th May. The album title comes from a lyric in the track 'Days We Left Behind'. I was thinking just that, about the days I left behind, and I do often wonder if I’m just writing about the past, but then I think, how can you write about anything else,” the 83-year-old singer wrote on his Instagram handle alongside a picture of his album cover.

In 2021, Paul McCartney released McCartney III Imagined, a project consisting of remixes, covers, and reinterpretations of his 2020 solo album, McCartney III. Personally curated by the singer, the album features a diverse lineup of popular singers like Beck, Phoebe Bridgers, St. Vincent, and Dominic Fike.

Recently, Prime Video released a documentary, Man on the Run, chronicling Paul McCartney’s post-Beatles years and the creation of Wings with his wife Linda.

Directed by Academy Award-winner Morgan Neville, the documentary offers “unprecedented access to previously unseen footage and rare archival materials,” tracing McCartney’s evolution as a solo artist while confronting personal and creative challenges that defined a new era of his career.

McCartney will also begin his Got Back tour across North America later this year.