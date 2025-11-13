Brie Larson joins ‘The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’ as Nintendo unveils first trailer

Nintendo, Illumination and Universal have unveiled the first trailer for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, with Brie Larson joining the voice cast in a key new role. The trailer dropped on Wednesday during a Nintendo Direct livestream.

Larson, who makes her debut in the Mario universe, is reportedly voicing Rosalina — the cosmic guardian introduced in the 2007 video game Super Mario Galaxy, on which the film is based.

The sequel picks up after 2023’s billion-dollar hit The Super Mario Bros. Movie, opening with Mario and Luigi taunting a pint-sized Bowser, who remains shrunken after swallowing a Mini Mushroom in the first film. After a comical standoff involving Bowser’s failed romantic gesture toward Princess Peach, Mario and Peach spot shooting stars streaking across the sky — setting off a galaxy-hopping adventure.

The trailer teases visually stunning new worlds, including a planet made entirely of water and a desert world with upside-down pyramids borrowed from Super Mario Odyssey (2017).

Returning voice actors include Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, and Charlie Day as Luigi.

Directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, with a screenplay by Matthew Fogel, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie continues Illumination’s partnership with Nintendo following the record-breaking success of its predecessor, which grossed $1.3 billion worldwide and ranks among the top five highest-grossing animated films of all time.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is set to hit theaters in 2026.