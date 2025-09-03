‘Bridgerton’ star Simone Ashley kisses mystery man at US Open amid dating rumours with Joshua Jackson

Purported pictures of Bridgerton actress Simone Ashley kissing a mystery man at the US Open in Queens, New York, on Monday have gone viral, putting to rest rumours about her dating actor Joshua Jackson.

The viral pictures show Simone sitting beside comedian Zakir Khan and actor Kal Penn during the US Open match.

While the camera focused on the three of them, no one initially noticed the mystery man sitting next to Simone. Soon after, Simone and the man caught everyone’s attention as they shared a kiss and held hands.

According to media reports, the mystery man is Tim Sykes, a restaurateur and businessman who co-owns NYC's Ruby's Cafe. Simone also follows Tim on Instagram, but his account is currently private.

Recently, Ashley and Jackson were seen strolling together. Their appearance sparked dating rumours. Previously, in March, Ashley confirmed that she has split with her longtime boyfriend, Constantin Klein.

Speaking to US-based media outlet People, she said, “It can be easy to jump into the next thing immediately, which is something that I am choosing not to do. I am looking for someone who is so confident in themselves and is really ready to have an open heart in the same way I do. And I think that’s hard to find.”

Ashley, 30, has The Devil Wears Prada 2 in the pipeline. Directed by David Frankel and written by Aline Brosh McKenna, the upcoming American comedy-drama is a sequel to The Devil Wears Prada (2006). Currently in production, the film also stars Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, Tracie Thoms, Tibor Feldman, and Stanley Tucci in key roles.