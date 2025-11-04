‘Bridgerton’ star Jonathan Bailey is People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive 2025

Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey has been named People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive 2025 on the title’s 40th anniversary.

The 37-year-old British actor succeeds The Office star John Krasinski as People‘s Sexiest Man Alive.

Two covers featuring Bailey were unveiled on Monday night during The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, which he attended as a guest. “It’s a huge honor. Obviously I’m incredibly flattered. And it’s completely absurd. It’s been a secret, so I’m quite excited for some friends and family to find out,” the actor said.

Bailey gained fame with his portrayal of Viscount Anthony Bridgerton in the Netflix period drama series Bridgerton. Anthony tied the knot with Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) in the popular regency era drama.

Bailey last starred in the science fiction action film Jurassic World Rebirth, directed by Gareth Edwards and written by David Koepp. He will next appear in Wicked: For Good, fronted by Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo.

The actor recently announced that he is planning to take a break from his acting career and focus on his non-profit organisation, The Shameless Fund, founded in June 2024 to support the LGBTQ+ community by partnering with major global brands.

People’s Sexiest Man Alive feature has been an annual staple for the publication since 1985, with the first-ever honoree being Mel Gibson. Other recipients of the honour include George Clooney, Patrick Dempsey, Chris Evans, Paul Rudd, Michael B. Jordan and John Legend.