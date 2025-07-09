‘Bridgerton’ actress Simone Ashley joins the cast of ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’

Bridgerton actress Simone Ashley has joined the cast of The Devil Wears Prada 2 alongside Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci, according to US media reports.

As per US media reports, sources close to the actress have confirmed her addition to the cast.

The sequel to the 2006 film recently started production. Additionally, Kenneth Branagh has joined the cast as the husband of Miranda Presley (Streep), the editor-in-chief of Runway magazine.

Previously, Variety had reported that the film is slated to release on May 1, 2026. The sequel’s release date was revealed this year during a broader overhaul of Disney’s theatrical lineup, which also pushed back the releases of Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

Simone, known for playing the role of Kate Sharma in Netflix's regency drama Bridgerton, was recently seen in Prime Video romcom Picture This, also starring Hero Fiennes Tiffin.

Directed by David Frankel, The Devil Wears Prada released on June 30, 2006. The story follows a young woman navigating the challenges of working at a prestigious fashion magazine. Meryl Streep stars as Miranda Priestly, the powerful and intimidating editor-in-chief of the fictional Runway magazine, while Anne Hathaway plays Andrea Sachs, an aspiring journalist who unexpectedly lands a job as Miranda’s assistant—despite her lack of fashion knowledge.

Emily Blunt appears as Emily, Miranda’s overworked first assistant responsible for training Andy, and Stanley Tucci plays Nigel, a veteran fashion editor who takes Andy under his wing.

The sequel will reportedly focus on Miranda Priestly as she grapples with the challenges of a declining print magazine industry.